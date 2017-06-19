My Lover Dumped me Because I Could not Afford Gifts for her…Super Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo

If guys are not responsible enough and also have the grace of God in them, they might just end up being pushed into making wrong choices all in the name of pleasing a lady they love.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, who recently moved to China from Watford, has shared a brief story of his journey into stardom and that did not just go without him mentioning a lady who dumped him.

Ighalo, started from grass to grace as he started his football career from Ajegunle and through the grace of God, he is now in the world stage and blessed with happy family.

Sharing a throwback photo of his journey, the player said at some point in his struggling days, his girlfriend dumped him because he could not afford gifts for her back then.

In his words, “ighalo jude From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings, I could not even afford to buy earrings that is tape, plasta. I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream. Never give up on your Dream, the same God that elevated me shall elevate you , hold on to him and trust his timing. I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it's all done Amen. #Mondaymotivation#”