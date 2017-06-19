If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Rose Odika Gets Ooni of Ife’s Approval to Showcase Yoruba Culture

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rose Odika, has enjoyed a smooth ride in the movie industry and she has been planning on little ways at which she help promote the Yoruba culture more.

The actress with her team has concluded plans as they are set to showcase the beauty and strength in Yoruba culture later in the year.

According to the actress, the project which she called ‘Ewa Asa,’ is a pet project which she has been nursing for a while and through the help of the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Enitan Adeyeye ogunwusi Ojaja11, it will be coming to reality by November, 2017.

According to the actress, “'Ewa Asa' my pet project to showcase the beauty and strength in Yoruba culture coming up in November at the palace of the Ooni of ile ife HRM Oba Enitan Adeyeye ogunwusi Ojaja11.”


