If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 19 June 2017 11:48 CET

Singer, Korede Bello Officially a Graduate, Prepares for NYSC

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

It’s good news for Mavin Records signee, Korede Bello, as he finally graduates from the Nigerian Institut of Journalism, Ogba, recently.

The singer has made many proud for his ability at combining both academics and music together as h finally bids farewell to school to focus.

His next line of duty will be to serve his father land as he is already preparing for his National Youth Service (NYSC).

To the glory of God, the singer has been able to complete his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication which has helped played a key role in his musical career.


Seeking revenge is not in the laws of love, but interceding is the first of the love's laws.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists