Singer, Korede Bello Officially a Graduate, Prepares for NYSC

It’s good news for Mavin Records signee, Korede Bello, as he finally graduates from the Nigerian Institut of Journalism, Ogba, recently.

The singer has made many proud for his ability at combining both academics and music together as h finally bids farewell to school to focus.

His next line of duty will be to serve his father land as he is already preparing for his National Youth Service (NYSC).

To the glory of God, the singer has been able to complete his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication which has helped played a key role in his musical career.