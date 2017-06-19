If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Everyone Deserves another Chance at Love…Doris Simeon’s Ex, Daniel Ademinokan Preaches

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Lover to Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan, has been able to ignore some negative texts thrown at home for parting ways with his actress, wife, Doris Simeon for another colleague.

The challenges faced by Daniel and Doris have not been made public but the two stars have sinced moved on and doing fine differently but sometimes, Daniel still receive some tongue lashing for his actions.

Time has gone and Daniel his well taken care of by Stella and the children are doing fine but that has not stopped Daniel from enlightening his attackers that no matter the situation, everyone has the right at giving love another chance.

In his short message after sharing a photo of himself and Stella, he wrote, “Just because everyone deserves a second shot (or third) at getting it right at Love.”


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

