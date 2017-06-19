Singer, Small Doctor Proud his Lover did not Abort Pregnancy of his Children

Singer, Small Doctor, has so fats done will for himself despite facing some challenges in the industry before his name could be heard.

The singer before coming into the industry has done lots of jobs just to make ends meet for himself and in the process became a father but still accepted that it was faith and he has to be a man.

All thanks to his mother he never lost hope in him and today, he can look back at his family and be proud of how far God has brought him.

Small Doctor is a proud father of two and his happiness today is that he never allowed his boys to b aborted as they are now his source of joy which is why he is working so hard to give them things he never had while growing.

He recently shared a photo of his boys and thanked them for coming into his life. “Thank You Both For Coming Into My LIFE.”