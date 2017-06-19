If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Comedian, EmmaOhMaGod Welcomes Baby Girl

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Comedian and on-air-personality, EmmaOhMaGod and his wife Yetunde have welcomed their baby girl, Feranmi, and the baby came just at the perfect time whn the father’s day celebration was going on.

The comedian has tried in keeping his wife’s pregnancy away from social media and that paid off as no one was able to detect things happening around him.

Now, the comedian is a proud father as he has helped in increasing the Nigerian population with more to come.

Yetunde while sharing the good news wrote, “It's only been 8 weeks and you've taken to it like pro. I thank God for you as I couldn't ask for a better father for my baby. Sweet pea is incredibly blessed to have you, may the love you share continue to blossom in Jesus name. Happy Fathers Day.”


