Actress, Nadia Buari Reveals the Father of her Twins

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has kept her fans wondering for so long on who the father of her twins is but no one was close to identifying him.

Since it was the celebration of father’s day recently, she was left with no choice but to show the face of the man behind her lovely family.

You might call him her hubby but Nadia sees her man as the king of their castle. “Happy Father's Day to the king of our castle. I love u.”

Hmm, she made a good choice as the lad looks cool and handsome no wonder he has the gene of twins running through his veins.