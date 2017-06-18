Ghanaian Actor, Frank Artus Shocks many as he Shows off his Children

Finally, Liberian born Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus, has showed off his family as he is blessed with three lovely kids, two girls and a boy.

The actor has really gotten many talking as not everyone got to know that he is married and has kids up to three.

This is because he rarely wears his wedding ring and his job has been taking him everywhere that he rarely has time but he has always ensured that he is always there for his family.

Celebrating the father’s with other parents, the actor showed off his three blood to clear the air on those who have been arguing about his status.

Happy father’s day to him and many more children to come (lol).