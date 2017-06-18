If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 18 June 2017 18:50 CET

It’s not easy Training My Kids for 15years without Help…Actress, Biodun Okeowo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Some men have failed in their duties of taking care of their home front especially their kids as they have left all the roles for the women to handle like Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo.

The actress during the father’s day celebration celebrated herself for ensuring that she gives her kids the best without the support of any man.

She disclosed that it has not been an easy ride taking care of her kids for good 15years and still counting. Rather than feel bad, she is happy because her kids have made her proud.

Better known as Omobutty, she has not given up hopes on love as she awaits the Mr right who will come into her life and turn things around for good.

“Happy father’s day to all the wonderful, responsible, realest fathers and to all single mums playing roles of fathers, and to me for being a wonderful father to my kids 15years counting, no be jokes, God all the way. More grease to my elbow till Mr right take it up fully,” she shared.


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

