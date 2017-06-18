Comedian, Julius Agwu Steps out with Kids

Comedian, Julius Agwu, since returning to the country some months back has been kind of silent as he tries to recover and based on doctors warning, he needs time to rest.

It would be recalled that the comedian was diagnosed with brain tumor and after a successful surgery, he had some form of complications while trying to stage a comeback.

Well, not wanting to allow his rest bored him much, the comedian decided to have a nice time with his kids just to celebrate the father’s day.

It has not been an easy ride for the comedian but all thanks to God and his hi pretty wife who has been able to stand by him and show him what true love is all about.