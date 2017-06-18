My Lover has Sacrificed a lot for me…Actress, Stella Damasus Celebrates Lover

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has been enjoying her love life with her man, Daniel Ademinokan, and despite the challenges they have faced together, they have been able to pull through.

True love is not easy to come by but for these two, they have been able to define what true love is all about and that they have been able to build on which has brought them this far.

Celebrating her man on the father’s day celebration, she thanked God for making their parts crossed as Daniel has been able to play a vital role both in hr life, the kids and other people around him.

Sharing her happiness for her man, she wrote, “Happy Father's Day boo. So much I want to say but words cannot express how much you mean to all of us. I celebrate you today not just for who you are to me, but for the father you are to the kids and all those who you have invested time, energy, knowledge, money and prayers in. You have become a father to so many people and your wealth in them keeps increasing by the day. You have also become a father to me. We both don't have earthly fathers but you filled in the gap for both of them. Thank you for your love, friendship, support, encouragement, care, wisdom and sacrifice. I will do this with you a million times over regardless of what the world has to say. I love you dabishop007 and nothing I repeat NOTHING will ever change that. God bless you MAN OF GOD. #fathersday #happyfathersday .”