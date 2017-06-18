RMD Celebrates with Kids on Father’s Day

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, is grown to emerge as one father who has been able to follow trends which has helped him commune with his kids.

The actor while celebrating father’s day with his kids, recalled how he had always wondered how old age was like and now h is not just a father but also a grandfather.

“When I was younger, I looked at my dad as very old and now, In a changing world when 70 (years old) is the new 40, I wonder how my kids look at me-lol-. I am grateful I can relate better with my children, have conversations rather than just give orders/instructions, have them run up to me when I get home rather than run off into their rooms.

“I have resolved to evolve with them, watch trends closely and keep finding ways to keep up with them without losing the values I hold dear and want to impart in them.

“To every father providing not just financially but also providing the love, acceptance, emotional and spiritual stability their children need. To every father looking for ways to win or retain the confidence of their children in a changing world. To every father striving at being a better dad than our fathers were. To every father who has resolved to raise their kids better than our parents did, I say Happy Father's Day and I pray for you today that God will furnish you exceedingly and abundantly with all the wisdom and resources you require to be the father your family needs. God bless you all,” he wrote.