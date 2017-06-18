Ramadan Blessings: Actress, Rukiyat Masud Welcomes Set of Twins

Nollywood actress, Rukiyat Mariama Masud (Ruki), has just welcomed a set of twins with her hubby in this month of Ramadan.

The actress welcomed a boy and girl in a delivery that did not give the doctors headache as she was seen filled with smiles.

It has rather not been an easy journey through the nine months but with prayers and regular visit to the hospital Allah’s mercies were sufficient for her.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Alhamdilila my two tiny bundles of joy have arrived, and i couldn’t be happier.i I thank God for the beautiful gift of life. It's a boy and a girl and all mine. Wow. Double blessings. And I use this as a point of contact to all u all seeking for the fruit of the womb to receive yours . Just wanna share my joy and happiness with my lovely family. June babies. Ramadan babies.What more can I say ..... ALLAHU AKBAR. Iya Ibeji.”