Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Show’s off the Lucky Man Behind her Smiles (photo)

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, may be very busy with movie productions but no matter how hard it may be, she can never forget the hand and man who has always pet her on the back anytime she is faced with challenges.

The only man who has been able to understand her, remain with her and never turned his back on her has been her loving and strong father.

The River state born actress, took time out of her busy schedule to appreciate the man who has always console her and still care for her and her children when they go visiting and there is nothing more she can ask for than long life and good health for her man.

“He never looks for praises. His dreams are seldom spoken. His wants are few. Through all the storms of Life you are there. A sturdy hand to hold when times are good or bad. In times of stress and strife, a TRUE friend I can turn to. Daddy, You are one of the greatest blessings God gave me. Happy father’s day dad,” she wrote.