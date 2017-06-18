Super Eagles Player Ogenyi Onazi, Celebrates wedding Anniversary, Donates Food to Community

Super Eagles player, Ogenyi Onazi, is indeed enjoying what it means to b a married man as things around him now looks calm while he continues to build his home.

The player got married to his long time lover, Sandra Ogunsuyi, in June 18, 2016, and they recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

Onazi, who was in Nigeria during the week, also used the opportunity to celebrate with his community as he shared out food items as his little way of contributing and adding value to lives.