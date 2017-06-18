My Father Knows the Size of my Bra…Singer, Lami Philips

During the father’s day celebration recently, some Nigerian entertainers have been taking out time to celebrate their fathers who have added value to their lives like Singer, Lami Philips.

This celebration cannot just go without her sharing some fun memories about her dad, Mr. Osborne Olumide Phillips, whom she says was one caring father that he knows the size of her bra.

She disclosed that her father has been so hardworking that he never allowed them to lack and even in marriage, he ensures that he calls to check up on his kids.

Celbrating her father, she wrote, “Osborne Olumide Phillips. You’ve always been my super hero. taught me to be resilient , focused and single minded. You've never claimed to be perfect but one thing you've ALWAYS done is "be there for your family". Now it's not in the school fees, vacation type way (although you never failed in that department), but you literally have been a specific father in the way you pay attention to the details concerning us. You knew every teacher, book, fashion necessity, music video, friend, bra size sef, of all your children and never hesitated to step up when we've needed you. Papa, you rock! I know they say I'm your favourite.. but you have soooooo many ways of showing each of us that we matter beyond words to you. You carry us in your heart, call us all the time... worry about us in every way..and we love you for it. You are wise, HARDWORKING, intelligent, fearless, funny and doting. Happy Father's Day "baba Lami". Thank you for making it easy for me to imagine Gods love.”