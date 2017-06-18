Lanre Gentry Shares Emotional Message with Son

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has also joined his ex wife to celebrate their son, Olajuwon, who turns 7year old today and he had to share some emotional messages to him.

Since parting ways with Mercy, he has not been able to move closer to his son and he feels pained about it but as a loving father, he took time to share his birthday messages in public.

In his words, “I may not carry you now in my arms but I will always carry you in my heart. You've given me so many reasons to be a proud dad. As u turn 7 today, what more can I wish you my dearest son than the very good things in life. I love you so much Olajuwon Gentry.”

Well, both parents might not be together but they still had to share some birthday wishes for their son as they continue to spy on each other social media pages.