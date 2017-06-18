If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Son with cute photos as he Turns 7

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is so happy that no matter what she is going through, that has not affected her children in any way as she continues to give them the best life has to offer.

The actress is currently celebrating her son, Olajunwon, whom she bore for her ex-hubby, Lanre Gentry, as her boy turns 7year old today.

As usual, she is ready to spoil her son silly as she already released so cute happy photos of him as he continues to grow in God’s strength.


