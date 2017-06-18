Singer, K1 De Ultimate gets Surprise Treat from 25 year old son

Hmm, the best joy a parent can have and wish for his seeing their children grow and doing well by making the family proud and singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall better known as K1 de Ultimate, is just one proud father.

The singer could be best described as father of many nations but he has never abandoned any of his blood as he ensures he gives all his children the best and equal rights which he now reaps.

He can boast of having a lawyer in his home and many stars in his family. Recently, the Fuji singer was given a surprise treat by his 25 year old son, Sultan Alao Gbadebo, who took him on a shopping spree in the US.

Sharing his happy moment with his son, he wrote, “Imagine my Son Sultan Alao Gbadebo, offering to take his father on shopping spree in the city of Chicago today, I prayed his own children too will do more than that for him by the grace of God Almighty.. Omo kii pe dagba, He is a big boy though at 25 on 6th of March.. We shall all eat from the sweat of our labour on our children. Thank you Son.”