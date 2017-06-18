Kingstone Record Signs New Artistes, Set to Revive Dancehall/Reggae Music in Nigeria

It’s so sad that the hip-hop genre of music has taken over the Nigerian music industry that other genres are either dead or struggling to survive each day and year in the country.

Back in the days, Reggae/dancehall music were hits in the country and that brought out different talents in the country with the likes of Orits Wiliki, Raskimono, Daddy Showkey, Marvelous, African China, Yellow Banti, Nico Gravity, Daddy Fresh and others.

Today, these people are nowhere to be found as fans now place high concentration on hip-hop music but things are about to change as a record label, Kingston Records are about to change the table of things when it comes to Reggae /dancehall.

Kingstone records have just launched its label also with the signing of three artistes who will be placed under probation for about three months before they are shown to the world.

According to the CEO of Kingstone records, Christopher Ogosi better known as General Kito, the new artistes will undergo voice training and taught on what it means to be a good singer before their music is given to the public.

Unlike some labels who will enslave their artistes for many years, General Kito explained that his label is not out for such as his artistes are signed for two years with no unfavourable terms and they are free to leave when their contracts expires.

In his words, “Yes we have signed these artistes but that does not mean that is the main stage, no, they will go through voice training for about three months and this time can be seen as probation stage and when we see that they are good to go, then they will show the world what they are made of. We at Kingstone records, we are here to stay and helped revive the Reggae /dancehall music because things about this genre is very spiritual.”

The latest signing into Kingstone records include, Ajegunle singers, Moses Onotu aka Simple Man, David Obi aka Likwid Man and Akile Youdeowei aka Spark O.