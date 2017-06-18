Single Father, Actor, Prince Eke Shares Cute Photos of his Twins

Since parting ways with his wife, Muma Gee, Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has been a bit silent as he shuttles between movie location and playing the dual roles to his kids.

The actor has since been able to manage with his twins since his wife left him due to allegations of infidelity which he brought open several months back.

It might not be easy for these kids knowing that their parents are separated but thanks to God for caring for them as they are all grown and will give the actor less stress when he is not around.

Prince Eke shared the picture of his twins in their mini lawyer robe with hopes that they will one day handle the justice system of Nigeria.