I Now Work for God not Men…Actor, Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, for a while has been very active with it comes to the works of God and h has been doing it well and to the best of his knowledge.

One thing many have been looking out for is the type of movie roles he accepts just to see if they match what he is preaching and he has not failed anyone.

Doing the works of God has not stopped the actor from attending various movie locations as there need to be food on the table but he recently came to clear the air that he is not preaching to seek approval of men.

“Am I now trying to win the favour and approval of men or that of God? Or am I seeking to please someone? If I were still trying to be popular with men, I would not be a bond-servant of Christ.”