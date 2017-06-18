I Enjoy Having Affair in Airplane…Singer, Skales

Every youth sure has what they might be looking out for when it comes to fantasies and singer, Skales, in a recent interview has shared how he had is first romance.

The singer told NetTV’s edition of Secret Questions that he lost his virginity to an older lady who was the one that actually tutored him on things about maturity.

He disclosed that he was between the age of 13 and 15 when the incident took place and he really enjoyed it because it was very important to his life at the point.

“I don’t even know when or how must I recall that between age 13 and 15 with an older girl. She took me through so many things, she taught me a lot of things and it was needed; the lessons were very essential.”

Talking about his favourite spot where he best enjoys having affair with his lady, the singer picked Airplane with excuse that it is for him the best place because of the air magic.

“My wildest sexual fantasy is having sex in the aeroplane; sex in a plane is dope,” he added.