I Don’t get Carried Away When Acting Romantic Roles…Actress, Nazareth Jesse

Watching some Nollywood movies these days, many tend to see some erotic scenes that they end up asking what the industry was turning into.

Just like other parts of the world, Nigeria is also trying to catch up with the various trends and styles of acting which has been able to attract various attentions but being African, many believe that such scenes should not be shown due to children who might stumble upon the movie.

But how do these actors manage their sex scenes that they don’t get bothered? Nollywood actress, Nazareth Jesse, has disclosed that she does not get carried away when playing such role because she has no feelings for the actor she is paired with.

She added that this might not be in all occasions as she might even over act her role if she is paired with someone she has strong feelings for and dating.

In her words, “I don’t get carried away or lose control whenever I’m acting romantic roles. This is because you might find yourself with someone whom you don’t have strong feelings for even though you have to make it real. But that consciousness that people are behind the scene keeps you alert not to lose control over yourself but in a situation whereby you are in same scene with someone you are dating, you might also over act based on the mutual feelings you have for each other. I still think acting should be professionally handle while private affairs should stay private,” said Nazareth Jesse. Some of the romantic movies she has featured in, included, “Most wanted Nurses”, “ Tears for the Poor” , “ Box of Hope” and “Le7ki Sugar Mummy’s.”