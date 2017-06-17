If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 17 June 2017 10:56 CET

Kano State Governor, Juliet Ibrahim, others for Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

The First Ever benevolent award ceremony in Nigeria which was birthed to celebrate, recognize and honour sincere humanitarian service providers along with philanthropists including extraordinary achievers, the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards is here again.

The 5th edition with Green White Green as a theme, is set to hold on Thursday 6th of July 2017 at the place of honour Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, Abuja.

The prestigious event organised by Goodwill Ambassador Agency, taking place at the Distinguished Yar'adua centre, Abuja will attract other nominated eminent personalities across the country that will grace the occasion. They include Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje , TV Presenter & Pageant Producer, Louisiana Iwule, Popular Actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kogi state First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello, Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Grace "Lady G" Ekpo, Tonto Dikeh, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sen. Rafin Ibrahim, Her Excellency Maryam Mauro Aminu Tambuwal, Ogenyi Onazi Eddy(MON) and others.

Project Director, NGAA, Amb. Chris Odey in a statement made available to media explained that the awards which cuts across over 30 categories, would be given to selected nominees for their contributions to peace building and development in the Nigeria, especially in recent times.


If love is the answer, can you please repeat the question?
By: naa

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists