Kano State Governor, Juliet Ibrahim, others for Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards

The First Ever benevolent award ceremony in Nigeria which was birthed to celebrate, recognize and honour sincere humanitarian service providers along with philanthropists including extraordinary achievers, the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards is here again.

The 5th edition with Green White Green as a theme, is set to hold on Thursday 6th of July 2017 at the place of honour Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, Abuja.

The prestigious event organised by Goodwill Ambassador Agency, taking place at the Distinguished Yar'adua centre, Abuja will attract other nominated eminent personalities across the country that will grace the occasion. They include Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje , TV Presenter & Pageant Producer, Louisiana Iwule, Popular Actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kogi state First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello, Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Grace "Lady G" Ekpo, Tonto Dikeh, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sen. Rafin Ibrahim, Her Excellency Maryam Mauro Aminu Tambuwal, Ogenyi Onazi Eddy(MON) and others.

Project Director, NGAA, Amb. Chris Odey in a statement made available to media explained that the awards which cuts across over 30 categories, would be given to selected nominees for their contributions to peace building and development in the Nigeria, especially in recent times.