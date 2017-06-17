Singer, Lil Kesh Buys Mom new Car

Singer, Lil Kesh, has not enjoyed lots of fame since coming into the industry but he has not allowed that take over his sense of reasoning as he remembered the woman that gave birth to him.

Not all parents would have allowed their child take to entertainment especially with the kind of lives they live but Lil kesh enjoyed the love of his mother who has always encouraged him.

Today, his mother can seat back and be proud of his son who has just gotten her a saloon car as a reward with more goodies to come as long as she lives.