Music News | 16 June 2017 16:18 CET

Singer, 9ice Now Rocks Dreadlock

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

These days new hairstyles is what some Nigerian singers are now trying their hands on just to bring out the cute side in them and singer, 9ice, does not want to be left out.

Just recently, it was singer, Kiss Daniel that tried his hands on similar hairdo now 9Ice has also joined the train with the hope that this will help compliment his style of music.

Well, it’s all about looking, remaining relevant in the industry with good contents being dished out everyday, so on cannot blame them though.

But what do you think about his new looks, do you like it and does it fit him?


