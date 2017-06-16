Actor, Gideon Okeke Survives Fatal Accident

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, may not have much to offer to God but with words of thanksgiving, it will go a long way in touching many lives.

The actor has just disclosed that a certain lady sent him a private message telling him to be prayerful that she had a bad dream about him and he appreciated her for the message.

While driving home after rehearsals around the Lekki axis in Lagos, he tried to step on his breaks while getting to the traffic but he was shocked that his break failed and he crashed his jeep.

“People of God, its testimony time because God is good. A certain lady sent me I’m driving home from rehearsals after about 5-6 hours and was tired. Now driving home at the lekki traffics, I stepped on my break and wow, it failed me. I have been in the movies to know when this can happen but this one, I never saw it coming,” he shared.