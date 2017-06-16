If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Ghanaian Singer, StoneBwoy Weds Secret Lover

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Some celebrities have of recent seen the need to settle down and be faithful to one partner and Ghanaian dancehall star, StoneBwoy, does not want to be left out.

The singer is said to tie the knots with his long time lover, Dr. Louisa Ansong, today as they have been dating secretly for some time now.

Dr. Louisa Ansong has released photos from the bridal shower she held days back in Accra, in Allure Spa, as it was done secretly


