Photos of Actor, Kunle Afod Child’s Naming Ceremony

Nollywood Actor, Kunle Afod and his wife, Desola, recently welcomed their fourth child some weeks back and they have since been in happy mood jubilating with their new bundle of joy.

The actor, who has been married for 12 years and still counting is already blessed with three boys and their new arrival makes his boys four and possibly more to come.

Just recently, the actor and his family finally named their child in a ceremony that saw all his squad looking so happy with friends in attendance.