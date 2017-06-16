I’ll Gladly Implicate my Wife if She is Violent with me at Home…OAP, Daddy Freeze

Recently, the arrest of most wanted millionaire kidnapper, Evans, was arrested by the Nigerian Police and since then, there have been various confessions and reactions from many and on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, is not left out.

Evans in part of his confession to the Police implicated his wife stating that she knows about his illegal escapades as she even keeps part of the money for him but many have been arguing that mentioning his wife’s name was wrong.

Hmm, for Daddy Freeze, he has a different opinion on this but with condition though as he stated that his wife can only go free if she has been that loving and responsible wife like his present wife.

He did not fail to add that if she is a violent wife, they are both going down as she will never allow such a battery wife to behind to enjoy his money with another man.

In his words, “Guys lets be very honest, will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan's shoes? Some people are saying; "so who will now take care of the kids?" Baba make me I talk true, Emi nitemi o, if na woman wey love me true love, like tastebudzng , I go cover am walahi, but if na problematic woman wey dey stress me, dey frustrate me, dey beat me, come dey cheat on me join, come still wan spend my money on top another man head, so only me go come suffer alone, baba one time I don implicate am, nothing go do children, dem no go die. We are going down together, as long as we jollof the money together! As I no too get sense, na my own definition of gender equality be that.”