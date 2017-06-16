Your Wealth will Never Make way for you to Make Heaven…Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Preaches

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, might be busy at various movie locations but that has not taken her mind away from the works of her creator.

Since taking up the mantle of the Lord, the actress has been very vocal trying to get new converts unto the Lord as she continues to speak God’s words the way it should be.

Means of cutting across her large audience has not been through the pulpit alone but through her social media as she constantly updates it with God’s words.

She recently called on everyone to be weary of the coming of Christ and to check themselves on where the Lord will meet them as no amount of wealth will guarantee anyone a place in Heaven but our works on earth.

It may seem that, nothing good is going to happen , especially if none of your expectations since January has not come to pass. Remember, weeping may endure the night but joy comes in the morning. The true life of a Christian is a life encased in trials, tribulations, temptations and troubles. But if you just endure the pressures of the aforementioned, you would harvest trophies and treasures of glory. Hang on , because in this month of June , which coincides numerically with the month that the angel visited Mary - Luke 1 : 26 in the Bible.

I decree and declare, you shall be highly favoured. You shall be blessed beyond measure. The Lord shall accelerate your promotion. But hear this , my friends and family, in seeking for the good things , to have a good life , may it not be to the detriment of losing your soul to hell . All is nothing but vanity after all.

Do not be a person void of counsel and understanding. Be wise and consider your later end. WOULD IT BE IN ETERNITY IN HELL OR HEAVEN. IF JESUS COMES NOW, WOULD YOU AND I, BE CAUGHT UP IN THAT OPEN AIR MEETING WITH HIM - RAPTURE !!! AT THAT MOMENT , DESIGNER SHOES , JEWELRY , CLOTHES , STATE OF THE ART CARS , HOUSES IN THE BEST PART OF THE CITY , BILLIONS STACHED AWAY , BEAUTY AND SMOOTH SKIN , UNBRIDLED SEXTUAL APPETITE AND PROWESS , TITLES AND SO MUCH MORE WILL ALL LOOSE THEIR APPEAL .