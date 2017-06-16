Don’t Allow your past Hunt you, The Future can Correct That…Actress, Sophia Chikere

Nollywood actress, Sophia Chikere, is enjoying herself and having a good time of her life with her new man after her failed union with Nollywood director, Tchidi Chikere.

The actress is blessed with two kids for her ex-hubby but she has been able to package herself that men are hardly able to take their eyes off her hot body.

She has been able to make good use of her cream that it does not have any form of side effects on her as it keeps her skin looking succulent and radiant.

Now happy with where she is, the actress shared some personal thought which she feels can motivate someone who possibly is going through some challenges.

According to her, “You are someone's blessing no matter what happened in the past, someone in the future will treat you like their perfect gift.”