If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 16 June 2017 13:17 CET

Don’t Allow your past Hunt you, The Future can Correct That…Actress, Sophia Chikere

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Sophia Chikere, is enjoying herself and having a good time of her life with her new man after her failed union with Nollywood director, Tchidi Chikere.

The actress is blessed with two kids for her ex-hubby but she has been able to package herself that men are hardly able to take their eyes off her hot body.

She has been able to make good use of her cream that it does not have any form of side effects on her as it keeps her skin looking succulent and radiant.

Now happy with where she is, the actress shared some personal thought which she feels can motivate someone who possibly is going through some challenges.

According to her, “You are someone's blessing no matter what happened in the past, someone in the future will treat you like their perfect gift.”


Dreams that do come true can be as unsettling as those that don't.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists