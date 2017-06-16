Nigerian Muslims in London Hold 8 Days Fidau Prayers for Late Actress, Moji Olaiya

Eight days fidau prayer has held in honour of late Nollywood actress Mojisola Christiana Raimat Olaiya, on the 14th June, 2017, at the Alramon Mosque, Ilderton Road, London.

Friends and colleagues of the late actress were present at the very solemn gathering as prayers were offered for the repose of her soul. Prayers were also offered for her family and the children she left behind.

Actors present at the ceremony include- Taiwo Florence Aromokun, Alaba Olajumoke Olatunde Yemisi Elebolo, Tosin Abiola Aka Omo British, Doyin Amodu Yemi Amodu, Aberuagba, Opeyemi Ayeola Lizzy Onanuga, Fumauk Ajun.

The actors in their speech described the late actress as a very good person, fun to be with, down to earth and very humble.

The prayer was organised by popular London based event promoter, Dupe Bns promotions and Baba Gaji, as they mention that the late actress memories will linger in their hearts for a long time.