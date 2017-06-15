If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Photos of Actress, Omoni Oboli’s Father’s Burial

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has really spent a lot in the past few months just on her father’s burial but all the same, she gives glory to God for the enablement.

The actress laid her father, Chief Matthew Eriyovwe Ukey, to rest on the 2nd of June, 2017, in their hometown Mosogar, Delta State, with reception taking place at Mosogar Civic centre.

Until his death, Chief Matthew worked as a Commissioner at the Delta State Civil Service Commission.

The event saw representative of the Delta State Governor, his colleagues, politicians and law makers from Delta State; Omoni's friends, colleagues, friends of the family and well wishers.


