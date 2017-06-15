Super Falcons Coach, Florence Omagbemi Loses 15 year old Son

Two 15-year-old boys in Junior Secondary School have been reported dead at a hotel on PTI junction, Effurun, Delta State during an “after exam party” instigated by their teacher.

One of the boys, Samson O. Atamako was the son of Super Falcons Coach, Florence Omagbemi.

The sad news of the deaths was shared on facebook by former U23 media officer and Delta-state based journalist, Timi Ebikagboro on Wednesday.

Ebikagboro’s post which was put up late on Wednesday explained how a teacher took JSS 3 students of Challenge lntl. School Kolokolo Udu road, Warri to Golden Tulip along PTI junction Effurun for “an after exam party”.

Ebikagboro’s facebook post explains: “Am just in a sad mood, how on earth will a teacher take JSS students to a hotel in Effurun for an after exam party and in the end 2 of the innocent students got killed and thrown into the hotel pool, one of tho dead kid is the “son” of our own Florence Omagbemi Super Falcons head coach, pls I beg all of you to put her in your prayers, she needs all our support in this her trying times, I hope the Delta State Ministry of Education will act on this?”