General News | 15 June 2017 13:38 CET

Nigerian Celebs, Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi now Anti-Tobacco Ambassador

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The Federal Government has appointed two music acts, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors.

A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on their influence with young Nigerians.

The appointment was part of the announcement by the ministry of a planned launch on June 15 in Abuja of a six months national tobacco control communications campaign.


By: Antoinette Mintah

