General News | 15 June 2017 13:38 CET
Nigerian Celebs, Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi now Anti-Tobacco Ambassador
The Federal Government has appointed two music acts, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors.
A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on their influence with young Nigerians.
The appointment was part of the announcement by the ministry of a planned launch on June 15 in Abuja of a six months national tobacco control communications campaign.