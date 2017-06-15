If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Foreign | 15 June 2017 13:27 CET

Popular Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinnim never ceases to entertain and amaze Ghanaians.

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Bishop Daniel Obinnim together with his wife Florence Obinnim, who happens to be a gospel musician ; were caught in the camera romancing to gospel musician Joyce Blessing's song during Joyce's performance at his church ,International God's Way Church in Accra.

The video reveals how frenzied the couple were as they enjoyed Joyce Blessing's energetic performance which kept the whole congregation on their feet.

The controversial pastor grabbed her wife Florence ,held her waist and smooched for some minutes as some church members happily "sprayed" money on them.

His amazing dance moves will make you laugh throughout.


We must learn to take our initiatives in our own hands, better today as tomorrow.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists