Popular Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinnim never ceases to entertain and amaze Ghanaians.

Bishop Daniel Obinnim together with his wife Florence Obinnim, who happens to be a gospel musician ; were caught in the camera romancing to gospel musician Joyce Blessing's song during Joyce's performance at his church ,International God's Way Church in Accra.

The video reveals how frenzied the couple were as they enjoyed Joyce Blessing's energetic performance which kept the whole congregation on their feet.

The controversial pastor grabbed her wife Florence ,held her waist and smooched for some minutes as some church members happily "sprayed" money on them.

His amazing dance moves will make you laugh throughout.



