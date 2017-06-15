My Wife Silenced lots of Doubt, Fear in Me…Comedian Elenu

Comedian, Elenu, wife are currently celebrating their 4th year wedding anniversary and trust me, within this few years, the comedian has had course to be happy.

Not just happy alone but opportunity to appreciate God more in his life for giving him a beautiful wife, playmate and one that accepts some of his deficiencies.

The comedian, who could not hide how much love and feelings he keeps having for his wife, shared some emotional messages to her.

“My friend, My sister, My bestie, My support system, My BOMB, My babymama, My wife, I prayed for the best and I got the only one, who says marriage isn't a bed of roses. Thank you baby for making marriage life this sweet and comforting, I couldn't have asked for more. Thank you for making 4years seem just like yesterday. I love you every day all day.

“Thank you for silencing that doubt and fear of living with separate parents growing and thank you for understanding me the way you do baby. In my next and next and next life if I do not marry you JANE CHINWE AKINLAMI I will not marry another. LOVE YOU TO D MOON AND BACK. Happy 4 amazing years and may our BOND grow even stronger every day, hour, minute and second of the day. I CHERISH YOU MY SUPERWOMAN.”