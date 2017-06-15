If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commics News | 15 June 2017 13:18 CET

My Wife Silenced lots of Doubt, Fear in Me…Comedian Elenu

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Comedian, Elenu, wife are currently celebrating their 4th year wedding anniversary and trust me, within this few years, the comedian has had course to be happy.

Not just happy alone but opportunity to appreciate God more in his life for giving him a beautiful wife, playmate and one that accepts some of his deficiencies.

The comedian, who could not hide how much love and feelings he keeps having for his wife, shared some emotional messages to her.

“My friend, My sister, My bestie, My support system, My BOMB, My babymama, My wife, I prayed for the best and I got the only one, who says marriage isn't a bed of roses. Thank you baby for making marriage life this sweet and comforting, I couldn't have asked for more. Thank you for making 4years seem just like yesterday. I love you every day all day.

“Thank you for silencing that doubt and fear of living with separate parents growing and thank you for understanding me the way you do baby. In my next and next and next life if I do not marry you JANE CHINWE AKINLAMI I will not marry another. LOVE YOU TO D MOON AND BACK. Happy 4 amazing years and may our BOND grow even stronger every day, hour, minute and second of the day. I CHERISH YOU MY SUPERWOMAN.”


Fool spit and take back with his/her tongue
By: kwaku adu tutu, manl

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists