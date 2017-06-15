Actor, Kunle Afolayan Celebrates wife as She Turns 35

Like the popular saying that he that finds a wife finds good thing and obtain favour from the Lord such is the case of Nollywood film maker and actor, Kunle Afolayan.

The very busy actor took out time to celebrate the woman who has been able to stand by him and understood the nature of his job how demanding it can be.

Kunle’s wife, Tolulope, turned a year old today and the actor took out few minutes of his time to celebrate her as she turns 35.

In his words, "Happy birthday Tolulope. Age with grace ma dear. May the New Year mark a beginning of new positive things in your life. Happy 35th madam wife."