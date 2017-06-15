Actor, Salami Rotimi Celebrates 2nd Year wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Salami Rotimi, unknown to many is a happily married man and that is because he is blessed with a small stature which makes him look so young.

The award winning actor is in good mood today as his marriage to his lovely wife, Jumoke, turns 2years old and still counting.

Happy wedding Anniversary to us. #2years today. One of the best things that has ever happened to me. Allihamdulilah. 2years already... HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US. Thanks for adding a meaning to my life Jumoke Arinola salami. Never get tired of my weakness. Only with you I wax stronger.

Thanks for being my everything.

