Music News | 15 June 2017 10:54 CET

Singer, Small Doctor Donates School Materials to Pupils in Agege

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Small Doctor, recently won the heart of many after he went back to his root to donate some school materials to pupils.

The singer who grew up in Agege, Lagos, has been a fast rising sensation in the Nigerian music industry that his songs are now on popular demand.

Deciding to remember where he came from, the singer went to one of the public primary schools in Agege where he donated school bags and other items to the students.


