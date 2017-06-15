If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Blogs | 15 June 2017 10:48 CET

Meet Actress, Shan George Cute Grandchild

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

There is nothing as beautiful as living long to fulfill purpose, impart lives and seeing your grandchild grow just like Nollywood actress, Shan George.

Shan has been very busy traveling round the country just to ensure that she makes out good movie scripts that will depict the true Nigerian story but that have not taken her attention away from her family.

As a mother, she is doing fine that she does not disturb her two boys who are also making her proud. The truth is part of the money she is making now is just for her grandchildren to enjoy as she also supports her boys when they come to her for help.

The actress shared a photo of her granddaughter, who is growing so fast and there was nothing more to say than appreciating God for giving her good health to share in the happiness of her home.


