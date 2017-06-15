My Marriage has not been Bed of Roses…Charley Boy

Singer and social commentator, Charles Oputa better known as Charley Boy, might love to attack the irregularities of the government but one thing he will never joke with is his family.

Charley Boy who is also a grandfather, took out time to appreciate his lovely wife whom he has spent the better part of his life with.

He stated that all the years he has married his wife, it has taught him to be perseverance, tolerance, discipline despite that it has not been bed of roses.

In his words, “My Wife, I trust that our togetherness over the years have taught some people about perseverance, tolerance, discipline and friendship. Though our marriage has not been a bed of roses like that, but we have managed to stay loyal to one another.

“I have been our soldier, protecting this fragile thing called marriage. E no easyooooooooo. Now we know that marriage isn’t about how compatible couples are but how they deal with their incompatibility. You are one of the things in my life that I got right, my ultimate merit badge, may we never grow old. If no be YOU, Na who.”