Singer, Kiss Daniel now Goes on Braids (photos)

Singer, Kiss Daniel, is really defining his style both in music and in fashion and whatever style he brings out, he still has that large fan base that still admires him.

The singer has been doing well for himself when it comes to good music and outside the studio, he is thinking how to brand himself which he possibly is getting right.

Kiss Daniel got his fans talking recently when he shred photos of his new hair do as he now goes on lovely braids.

Not many are in support of his new looks but it has come to stay but you can also share your opinion about it though.