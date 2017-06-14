Actress, Omoni Oboli Loses Grandmother 2weeks After Father’s Burial

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is not really having the best of times now as she has just lost her grandmother.

It’s barely about two weeks since she buried her father who died in an accident now she will be attending another burial soon as her beloved grandmother.

Paying a tribute to her grandma, she wrote, “#WCE You will always be my woman crush! The queen has gone home My Nana left me and I couldn’t talk about it. My Nana went to be with Jesus less than two weeks after my dad. I was completely shattered! I was so heartbroken and I felt I couldn’t take it. It was too much. I lost my mom almost fifteen years ago and my Nana for me, was mom so it was like loosing both Dad and Mom in a space of two weeks.

“I didn’t know how to face it and I couldn’t tell you guys because I know how most of you have fallen in love with her from my videos and pictures with her. I didn’t want to break your hearts My beautiful, strong, funny, energetic and angelic queen. She loved God with all her heart. She even danced at the altar with two white handkerchiefs a day before she passed. I miss you Nana. I miss you so much it hurts. If I could have one more day… I love you till eternity #QueenAlice #NaturalistaQueen #MamaLolo”