2Face, COSON Honours Late MKO Abiola

The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) during the June 12 remembrance day for late Chief MKO Abiola, gave a lecture on the need for good governance in the country.

COSONS recalled how the late MKO had fought for the country and win the election which was term the most free and fair election in the history of Nigeria before it was annulled.

Well, during the celebration of the day, the late MKO’s son, Ola, received an award of behalf of his father as he also thanked the organization for their effort.

The lecture had the likes of singer, 2Face Idibia, King Wadada, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Mr. Ken Caleb Olumese, Chief Tony Okoroji, Bashorun Dele Momodu and many others in attendance.