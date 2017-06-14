Actress, Oge Okoye in trouble Again

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has endured so much attack from her fans in recent times from alleged theft of Dog photos claiming to be hers and now attack on alleged fake butt.

The actress had shared a photo of herself acclaimed massive butt but fans came calling her out pointing it out to her that is actually fake.

In her words, “How Gullible Can peeps be? Or will I say funny? Differentiate the Skin from the ButtPad. It's just a See-Thru Leggings and My feet popping in that comfii”

teega9: Lol. With your tiny legs. And your fellow actresses will be deceiving you they will not tell you that this picture is ugly

marq_arizon: To confirm it. Please put on bikini #NaWhoYouDeyDeceive #nobodyugly #gbagam @ogeokoye

nellyike4real: That means your guy is working hard. Let him keep it [email protected]

ibeprince96: Maybe I need to test it to confirm to everyone that's real

amakaben02: Hey guys read and understand she's wearing buttpad and imagining how those that use it look like cos u can even see it through the leggings.

sandracrusy: Fake ass, it's already showing pls be your self...be real girl.

sandracrusy: Your legs is not match to your hips its fake.

akeemsalau: WOW

haa_bee_bee: Where is all this bumbum from? Was it "oge-okoyed"

risper_w: What does Oge eat these days

