Ladies, Walk out of that Relationship, go Build Yourself an Empire…OAP, Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, is not yet done talking to ladies going through challenges in the marital homes since she once had the bitter experience.

Toke through a meme shared recently pointed out that when a lady is in love with a good man, one will never hear them argue because the man will always allow the lady to be the woman she was created to be.

“You will never see a woman arguing or battling over a good man, Good men don’t put you in the position of not knowing where you stand.”

She went on to advice that ladies should take a walk out of that relationship which is not yielding any good fruit and make a good living for themselves.

“Straight up. Leave the battling and arguing for the boardroom ladies, leave his ass, build you an empire and become a BOSS!!!!!” she stressed.