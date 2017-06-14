Actress, Mercy Johnson Goofs Around with Hubby

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is just one of many lucky celebrities who have been able to manage her home front considering the nature of her job.

The actress despite her busy schedule has been able to ensure that that strong bond truly exist between her and her family.

Wherever she goes to, she ensures that she runs back home to be with her family just the way she did recently by playing with her hubby and the kids.

The actress after having their dinner decided to play and teach her hubby how to make use of fast growing social media app, Snapchat as they goof around with it.

The couple’s love has continued to grow by the day that they sometimes go on social media to show it off.

In her words, “Walahi Ba, My Husband is TIRED of laughing , he has vowed to delete my snap chat now Purity wants to be the leader of snap chat and she can't speak pidgin. Henry doesn't care what we do Angel eats n sleeps laff off your stress jor..based on logistics @princeodiokojie for better for worse Abi?”